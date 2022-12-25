Opal regulation needed

By Karen Simmons and Michael R Williams

After decades of periodic reports of seeing unsafe, unethical, illegal and environment-wrecking

practices in small mining areas across Queensland, Len Coyte welcomes proposed changes for

improved practices and, where necessary, greater compliance and enforcement in the small-

scale mining industry.

Mr Coyte, a resident of Winton and Longreach has been representing small miners and industry

members in the district and was president of the Queensland Boulder Opal Association in 2019-

20.

The experienced senior project manager, tenement consultant and administrator said he has

welcomed the Queensland Government’s consultation process for reform as he feels the industry

needs it.

Mr Coyte said while the many industry associations he’s been involved in usually see their role in

the community as to set best practice standards for the good of the industry, that is not necessarily

the case here in this industry.

“The more traditional small miners are understandably against over-regulation; they just want to

dig, they don’t want to comply with unnecessary reporting, costs, and administration,” he said.

“But I totally support what the government is doing in making it ethical, attempting to improve the functioning of

the industry.

“For example, compliance with safety reporting regulations seems to be an issue.

“I think we need simpler regulations and reporting – like a simple sign-in sheet.

“When you visit a local council or workplace, the first thing you do is to sign in.

“It’s a normal requirement that doesn’t impede on our ability to run a business and it’s often

referred to in emergency situations to account for people.

“We need to keep a record of who is on our site at any given time during the day.

“Culturally there is a resistance to too much paperwork.”

Mr Coyte said the general provisions of the Workplace Health and Safety Act, Queensland

applies to general and small mining operations.

While the draft Queensland Resources Industry Development Plan (QRIDP), proposed to

remove mining claims from the Mineral Resources Act 1989, they are now set to be retained,

but with improved regulations to clarify the compliance obligations of small miners.

This follows considerable feedback and consultation with stakeholders on options for small-scale

mining reform.

Resources Minister Scott Stewart said mining claims would remain in the state’s mining laws as

the moratorium on new claims ended on November 24.

“The 12-month moratorium has served its purpose and allowed government to talk to

communities, landholders and small-scale miners about the best way forward,” Mr Stewart said.

“We’re proposing a suite of possible changes from these discussions over the past 12 months.

“Queensland has a long history of small-scale mining, particularly for opals, sapphires and other

gemstones in central and western Queensland.

“The proposed changes also aim to address issues for local communities, such as claim holders

building permanent structures and living on claims rather than mining them and holders

abandoning sites, leaving them for the taxpayer to clean up.”

Mr Coyte has been working closely with small miners, the regulators, landholders, and AgForce

on how stakeholder relationships can more effectively function in relation to conduct, access and

progressive rehabilitation of the land.

“Under current legislation, and in the absence of formal complaints from landholders, some of the

small mining areas look like the back of the moon with the state it’s been left in,” Mr Coyte said.

“This matters to the Department of Environment.

“Cattle can drink contaminated water left on some small mine sites.

“I’ve been hearing recent complaints about moving pegs, illegal mining and not communicating

with landholders, so resulting in landholders complaining to department inspectors and

inappropriately seeking large amounts of compensation in Land Court cases.

“There are some miners who refuse to contact and liaise with landholders when they are heading

in to set up operations.

“This fractures the relationship on both sides and occasionally results in examples of, stock being

shot or stolen, fences and roads being damaged and not repaired, and, on rarer occasions,

firearms being used in frustration.”

Mr Coyte said part of the review process is to propose on-the-spot fines for not complying with

the new regulations including keeping sites clean and safe.

“In the case of serious accidents, my main concern is there is no set system of contact in such

remote areas.

“One of my suggestions was that we should have a system of communication and an evacuation

plan in place in case of any incident for the benefit of small miners, landholders and tourists,” he

said.

“In Opalton in the past few years, I’ve seen three deaths that I’m aware of.

“The other miners get upset and it doesn’t give the industry a good name.

“There was another fatality near Longreach only two weeks ago where a miner fell down from a

roof.

“It took over four hours for the ambulance to get to him.

“From what I understand there are two operable airstrips near where that accident occurred.

“What we might need is a team of volunteers ready to respond; amongst the locals themselves,

who really know the country and the people out there. I think it’s something we should be really

looking at.”

New mining claim applications can now be lodged and will be assessed under the existing

regulatory framework.

Queensland has almost 2000 mining claims, most of them for hand-mining, and about 14 per

cent for machinery mining.

Consultation on the discussion paper is open until 24 February 2023.

Visit https://haveyoursay.resources.qld.gov.au/implement-reforms-for-small-scale-mining for

more information and details on how to comment on the proposals.