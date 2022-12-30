Wool market report

Australian Wool Network

With only two sales left for the 2022 calendar year, the national offered quantity rose to 40,616 bales this week.

It was the largest sale (and the first three-day sale) in four months.

The market performed strongly all week, driven by widespread competition across most sectors and all microns.

It was initially a cautious start on Tuesday at the East-coast markets but as the day progressed prices continued to climb, accelerating further at a late-selling Fremantle market.

Values in the Western Australian market closed higher than the Eastern auctions which later proved to be a significant barometer for the direction of the market in the coming days.

The AWEX Eastern Market Indicator (AWEX-EMI) added 12 cents for the day.

The strong buyer sentiment and the firming pattern continued into the following day resulting in MPG increases ranging from 18 to 85 cents and pushing the AWEX-EMI to a 32-cent increase, its largest daily rise in 14 months.

Thursday continued the theme at a Melbourne-only rostering. A New

Zealand catalogue reduced the availability of Australian wool, assisting with additional price increases of 5 to 54 cents.

The AWEX-EMI finished the week 54 cents higher at 1278 cents, its largest weekly rise in 18 months.

The market passed the billion-dollar turnover milestone in this series, taking one week longer than in the previous season.

Next week will be the final sale before the annual three-week Christmas recess when 49,693 bales are expected to be offered in three centres; the largest sale for this season.

Melbourne will again sell over three days to accommodate its large catalogue.