Christmas party in Alpha

Peter Tilse; Alpha Correspondent

Thirty-eight people turned out on Christmas Day to enjoy dinner at Peter Tilse’s Old Time Music & Food Hall.

“When the word got out that we were hosting an Orphan’s Christmas Dinner some generous donors from the Alpha community soon jumped in to contribute and lend a hand.” business owner Peter Tilse said.

“We wanted to make sure that those in the community without family or connection were included in Christmas. It was truly a great blessing to be able to do this”.