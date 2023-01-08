Newborn reading gift at Longreach

Babies born at Longreach Hospital during 2023 will each receive a special reading pack thanks

to a generous donation of 100 packs by a Queensland literary organisation.

Longreach Hospital Child, Youth and Family Services Manager Susanne Bardon said the packs

had been donated by Somerset Storyfest, a nationally recognised youth literature organisation

based on the Gold Coast.

“This is a great initiative, and we are very pleased to partner with Storyfest to deliver these

packs to all our babies and their families in 2023,’’ she said.

Storyfest Chief Executive Officer Andrea Lewis said throughout the year, the organisation

hosted a series of events connecting its audience with books and authors.

“For instance, in July 2022, we held a two-day children’s writers’ festival in Longreach –

Storyfest Out West – and we plan to host another festival during 2023 as part of our outreach

program,’’ Ms Lewis said.

“Our annual festival on the Gold Coast engages over 70 schools from throughout Queensland

and NSW.

“We are also committed to providing opportunities for disadvantaged children and regions,

which is why we are engaging with local hospital maternity services to provide reading packs for

their newborn babies and their parents to take home with them.’’

Ms Lewis said each tote bag was a calico bag holding a board book for babies.

“We will also include a copy of our Storyfest Out West Programme (2022) and this gives folks

an idea of who we are and what we do,’’ she said.

“We’re thrilled to be able to partner with both the Longreach and Emerald hospitals to provide a

literacy pack to new families for all babies born in these hospitals in 2023.

“With literacy rates in Queensland currently sitting at 45 per cent with a literacy level below 3,

now more than ever, we need to be nurturing and providing opportunities to ensure that books

get into homes of Queenslanders as early as possible.

“What better way than to start promoting literature as a gift when the baby is born!

“The team from the State Library of Queensland have done an amazing job throughout 2022

with the ‘First 5 Forever’ family literacy program in libraries which promotes strong early literacy

in children aged up to five years.

“We’re hoping our literacy tote bag program will help support this literacy program and our

regional families.’’