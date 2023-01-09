Longreach and Central West Community Event Billboard

Friday, 13 January
Croquet
Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.
Location: Oak Street, Barcaldine
Time: 8am
Barcaldine Senior Cricket
Location: Barcaldine Showgrounds
Time: 6pm
Saturday, 14 January
Morning Golf, Longreach
For more information email longreachgolf@gmail.com
Location: Longreach Golf Course
Time: Mornings.
Wool Spinning
Come get artsy.
Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre
Time: Afternoons
Sunday, 15 January
Longreach Community Gardens
Come lend a hand.
Location: Longreach Youth Centre
Time: 8.30am
Barcaldine Golf
Contact: Michael Hayward.
Social Bowls
For more information please visit Facebook, Longreach Bowls Club
Location: Longreach Bowls Club
Time: 1 pm
Barcaldine Golf
Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road
Time: 3pm
Monday, 16 January
Barcaldine Men’s Shed
Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.
Location: 103 Ash St
Time: 9am
Barcaldine Ukulele Group
No experience required and all welcome.
Location: The Willows Centre
Time: 5pm
Tuesday, 17 January
First 5 Forever
Location: Isisford Branch Office
Time: 9.30am
Families with Children 0-5 Years – Join us at the Blackall Library every Tuesday morning for the First Five Forever Program.
Location: Blackall Library
Time: 10am
Longreach Playgroup
Ages 0-5 yrs. $2.00/visit.
Location: Lioness Park
Time: 9 am
Longreach Brolga Girl Guides Meeting
Looking for fun, friendship and adventure? If you are a girl 5 – 17 years old then Girl Guides is for you!
Location: Guides hut, 15 Stilt Street, Longreach.
Time: 5.30 pm.
Longreach Squash
Come along and have a bash.
Location: Longreach Squash Courts
Time: 5.30 pm
Barcaldine Lawn Tennis
Contact: Tony Walsh on 0410 522 041, Brett Walsh on 0407 981 776 or email barcaldinetennis@gmail.com.
Location: Cnr Willow and Fir St
Time: 6pm
Thomson River Lions Club Meeting
For more information please contact Bobbie Willersdorf on 042758315
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 6 pm
Social Tennis Longreach
For more information please contact Anna-Marie Moffat on 0417 112 517 or visit the Longreach Tennis Facebook Page.
Location: Longreach Tennis Club
Time: 6.15pm
Alpha Touch Football
Location: Alpha Showgrounds
Time: 6.30pm
Wednesday, 18 January
Barcaldine Basketball
Contact: Central West Aboriginal Corporation on 07 4651 1226.
Location: St Joseph’s Primary School
Time: 5.20pm – 8pm
Barcaldine Men’s Shed
Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.
Location: 103 Ash St
Time: 9am
Barcaldine Cultural Centre Craft Day
Contact: Karen Brown on 07 4651 2324.
Location: 20 Beech Street, Barcaldine
Time: 9.30am
Dance Lessons — Isisford
For more information contact Fiona Ludgate on 0422 772 066 or tf.ludgate@bigpond.com.
Location: Isisford Community Hall
Time: 3.30pm
Longreach Community Gardens
Come lend a hand
Location: Longreach Youth Centre
Time: 4.30pm
Darts at the Wellshot
Warm-up your arms, stretch those muscles and work on your hand-eye coordination.
Cost: $5
Location: Wellshot Hotel
Time: 7 pm.
Rotary Club Meeting, Longreach
Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 7 pm
Thursday, 19 January
Tai Chi
Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.
Location: The Willows Centre
Time: 9am
Social Craft at the Library
For more information please contact Longreach Library (07) 4659 0735.
Location: Longreach Library
Time: 9:30 am
Barcaldine Golf
Contact: Michael Hayward.
Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road
Time: 3pm
Hole-in-One
For more information send an email to longreachgolf@gmail.com or visit Longreach Golf Club
Location: Longreach Golf Course
Time: 4 pm
Thomson River Lions Bingo
Come along for a bit of fun, a night out and help support our community.
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 6.30 pm