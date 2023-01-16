New style for arts

Michael R Williams

With the new year well underway, the Longreach Arts and Culture Association are looking to bring fresh ideas to the community.

This includes Sip ‘n’ Create nights, lesson-based evenings, and more.

“This year’s lookin’ even more fabulous,” President Heather Hale said.

“We’re kicking the year off with a Meditation and Art experience this Saturday.

“And there will be no experience necessary in either creating art or in meditation.

“A new local will be hitting that up—I think that will be great fun.”

“Throughout the year we will be hosting monthly Sip ‘n Create nights,” Ms Hale said.

“So, bring your wine for different themed creative evenings.

“One of the nights will be watercolours, one of the nights will be pottery, one of the nights will be making silk scarves, one of the nights will be printing on paper—there’s a whole heap of things to look forward to this year.”

Keeping the tradition of arts and crafts well and kicking in Longreach is a passion of Ms Hale’s.

“Art and craft are great therapies and they are a great way of meeting people,” she said.

“Sometimes when you’re learning something new you’re dealing with the intensity of that practice, it might not be about meeting new people.”

The weekly activities the association hosted last year will also continue as normal.

“Sunday afternoons are pottery and we’ll host pottery on another morning during the week,” Ms Hale said.

“It’s in vogue at the moment.

“And there will be lessons on how to make pottery on separate occasions for beginners.

“Saturday afternoons will be for art and craft for art therapy, where those interested in just bring their own stuff along and just have fun.

“Those afternoons are likely to have different themes/ media, such as lino printing, from March onwards.”

The committee of the Arts and Crafts Association are hoping to bleed new members at their AGM likely to be held in April.

“We’d love some new people to come on board with ideas about what they want to do and what they want to see in terms of art and culture in Longreach.

“There are grants that we can get to help bring in tutors from away in—but there’s no point getting them in without people helping to promote the events and building the excitement.

“It would be great to get some new blood on the committee, absolutely.”

This Saturday, there will be a Meditation and Art Experience held at the studio on 111 Ibis Street.

“The idea is that we’ll be doing a lead meditation to start with so set your brain in action,” Ms Hale said.

“We’re supplying the canvases which will be round, which helps with the flow of things, as well as supplying the brushes and the paint, and of course, smocko.

“This means no one has to bring anything except some old clothing or an apron—and if they want to sit on the floor for meditation… their meditation cushion.

“I’m not sure what we’ll be creating… it’ll be a bit of a surprise

“It’s $50 per person at 6.30 to Saturday 21.”