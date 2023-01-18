New Area Inspector keen to protect region

Michael R Williams

Having dedicated much of his life to saving lives and managing emergencies, new Acting Inspector of the Longreach Command Area Greg Vincett is excited to serve a new community.

He moved to the Burdekin in 1981 and joined the Ayr Station in 1988 and spent 34 years as a station officer.

Then in January 2022 he moved to Emerald where he works as the inspector there.

But, for the next six months Mr Vincett will be see over the central west region as its inspector, leaving the door open to possibly staying on.

“I’ve been here since last Wednesday, and I’ve met quite a few people already,” Mr Vincett said.

“But, I have a lot of work to do to go and meet the whole town.

“And not only Longreach but the other towns in our command.”

It has not been the smoothest of landings for Mr VIncett who has been on call for the Mackay floods since his arrive to the outback town of Longreach.

“We go on call once a week out of four, and I’ve been dealing with that in the night times and early mornings,” he said.

Still, Mr Vincett has almost 40 years of experience on the job and has experienced its toughest tribulations.

“I’ve been in Ayr for 34 years and we have had a lot of car accidents in that area; I also worked in Victoria during the Black Saturday Bushfires,” he said.

“There’s been all different varieties of incidents in Queensland.

“I think Longreach will be similar to the Burdekin area—very country-orientated.

“Out here, there’s a lot of bushfires.

“And while they may be a bit different to Burdekin because there is a lot more open land in Longreach and surrounding areas—so more grass fires.”

Mr Vincett said he aims to develop working relationships with a variety of locals.

“And it’s just about developing that local knowledge and getting on with the property owners who know their land well,” he said.

“I am a bit of a country bumpkin as well.

“I think I will have a great time in Longreach.

“I do enjoy country hospitalities.”