Women in Ag Revolutionising industry

By Karen Simmons

Beef breeders Kerryn Piggott and her husband Bradley have adopted AgTech to help connect staff, create efficiencies and save time on their farm at Rolleston.

Work Health and Safety (WHS) procedures and processes often come with mounds of paperwork and the Central Highlands Regional Resources Use Planning Cooperative (CHRRUP) has created a solution to help farmers in the region digitize paperwork.

The Piggott’s have been featured in the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries AgTech in Action case studies and Kerryn said their family-run Christmas Creek Cattle Company has adopted the SafeStation App to streamline their business.

“The positive impact is time,” Mrs Piggott said during her case study interview.

“I mean, time is really important to us.

“Everybody’s time-poor these days and the app is right there in your hand.

“Before, I would have lots of paperwork to shuffle and give to people entering our property to carry out work.”

Mrs Piggot said now, she can just use the app and forward them basic inductions, and they email it back to her.

CHRRUP CEO Simone Parker said the SafeStation App is a workplace health and safety system custom-made and custom designed for agricultural businesses, which is important because agriculture is still the most dangerous workplace for people to work in.

“CHRRUP sort of identified that gap five or six years ago,” Simone said.

“We go out into the businesses, and we spend two days with that business developing their system, taking really everything about what they do, about how they work.”

The system sends reminders to employees and provides real-time alerts on incidents and accidents to other app users on the property.

One of the keys to the success of technology on the land is having a reliable communications network in the region.