A big loss to the backcountry

Michael R Williams and Karen Simmons

He was a man who served the country with the entirety of his being.

Vaughan Johnson, the former Member for Gregory, was known for many things, but if there was one stand out aspect of his life, it was that he was known.

Allies and enemies, very few had a bad word to say about him, despite being easily the most prominent man in the central west.

Whether it was building roads, protecting ecology, or fighting in parliament on behalf of the bush Mr Johnson gave it his all.

“He was always a great guy to have contact with and a great guy to work with and just a fantastic fella’,” said Former Central Highland Regional Council Mayor Peter Maguire.

Mr Maguire had worked alongside Mr Johnson for over a decade and was thankful for the approach the former politician had for representing his Council.

“You could present to him a case of what you think was required and that’s how it would work,” Mr Maguire said.

“In those days, it was easier to make contact with a politician as it is nowadays.

“The guidelines for all sorts of things are a lot different.

“Not that you shouldn’t be careful now, but it was much easier to make representations to a Member or a Minister.

“I think there’s a lot more corporate governance or accountability put in place to make it better, but I’m not sure it’s making it any easier.

“The best thing about Vaughan was his ability to work with people from all sides of politics.”

Mr Johnson had an extreme attention to detail, one of the many skills he had when it came to representing his region so fully.

This included an uncanny ability to remember names and a seemingly unending notebook stacked full of helpful information.

“That was one of the things I always admire about him,” Mr Maguire said.

“He also made notes all the times—he always had a diary and you’d notice him whenever you spoke to him writing down all kinds of things.

“That helped him always follow up properly.”

Socially, Mr Johnson was said to be able to put people at ease.

“He was easy to catch up with to have a coffee or a beer—he seemed always able to make friends,” Mr Maguire said.

“I would say he was a fantastic politician, but he was a greater bloke.

“He just had a bushy nature and you took him as he was and his word was his bond.”

Former Longreach Mayor John Palmer also worked with Mr Johnson noting his hearty ambition for improving the central west.

“Anything to do with western Queensland he wanted to know about it,” Mr Palmer said.

“Sometimes it might have been a bit hard to get something through to government and you’d have a chat to Vaughan and things would start to roll, and if he couldn’t he would be straight back to you and you knew exactly where you were at.

“As a Council, we want to know answers, and a correct answer and that’s what I liked about him most.

“He was a straight shooter and you can work very good with those sort of people.

“He was one of those people who’d pull up and you could have a chat with him on the side of the road.”

Mr Palmer noted the kinder side of Mr Johnson both in politics and in private.

“He didn’t think he was better than anyone or less than anyone,” he said.

“I don’t think I ever heard him say anything derogatory about anybody.

“He was just a country kid at heart and found him easy to get along with.

“We used to ring each other up and see how each other was going.

“A big, strong touch man who had a kind heart.”

After his retirement from politics, Mr Johnson would become a board member of Desert Channels Queensland, there he met one of his closest friends, whom he would share a lot of his final years.

“For the last four years, we’ve been fairly close,” said Mithaka Traditional Owner and fellow Desert Channels Queensland Board Member, George Gorringe.

“In 2019 we both became directors with Desert Channels.

“We held meetings together and a lot of that involved long conversations I guess.

“We went to meetings in Brisbane with RAPAD and different briefings.”

Mr Gorringe, well-known himself in the Channel Country, would be confronted by Mr Johnson’s renown.

“It could take you half an hour to walk a block in town you know,” he said.

“Everywhere he’d go he’d run into people and a lot of people would pull him up and want to have a yarn and that sort of stuff.”

The pair would hit it off sharing stories about growing up in the outback.

“He grew up in Quilpie and I grew up in Windorah—that made the conversations flow,” Mr Gorringe said.

“We knew a lot of the same people, but the thing with Vaughan was, it didn’t matter who you ran into he knew them, everyone knew him.

“But Vaughan-y never stuck to the script, he just went did his usual stuff and made a lot of contact with other people.

“When he was younger he had done a lot of the same things I did, played football and mustered cattle, and rode bloody horses.”

“It’s a big loss to the backcountry,” Mr Gorringe said.

“He did so much not just as a politician but after his time in government.

“He’s helped us at Desert Channels and the Mithaka Aboriginal Corporation—he is certainly going to be missed.

“At different times he helped us at Mithaka make contacts with important people in Brisbane.

“He was always generous, it didn’t matter who you were.”