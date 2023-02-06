27 years of garden advice

By Matthew Pearce

It was meant to be a “six-week stint“, but garden guru Neil Fisher is still writing his popular column 27 years later.

Neil started as The Morning Bulletin’s garden columnist on 19 January, 1996, taking over from previous columnist Maureen Hoffmann after she passed away.

He never missed a week until The Morning Bulletin ceased print publication in 2020.

Just a couple of months later, he joined CQ Today for our first print edition, with his column now also published in Gladstone Today, Emerald Today, Bundaberg Today, the Longreach Leader and Central West Leader.

“It’s one of the longest running garden columns in regional Australia,” he said.

“Everyone says I must find it hard writing columns every week, but it’s actually the public that helps you.

“I get letters every week, especially now that I’m writing for Bundaberg, Gladstone and Longreach and Emerald.”

Neil changes his column for each Today Group publication, catering for each area’s different types of plants and growing conditions.

“You can’t have a generic ‘one size all fits all’ column, because Rockhampton has completely different soils and climates to Gladstone, which is completely different to Emerald, so you need to do that bit of extra research.”

Serving as Deputy Mayor of Rockhampton Regional Council as well as running Fisher’s Nursery, he sees writing the column as an escape from the world of local government.

“Sometimes you need that little bit of escape, where you’re not talking about potholes and funding and all sorts of budget hassles,” he said.

“I’ve found over the years gardening has actually been a very very good ice breaker in difficult public meetings as well.”

Neil’s interest in horticulture started at a young age. His father Phillip was heavily involved in the identification of native plants, developing hybrid varieties like the Callistemon Rocky Rambler.

“Our house was one of those extraordinary places, there was always a spare bed and a cuppa on the boil,” Neil said.

“These great botanists that you read about in books would stay at our house on their northern pilgrimage… It was a great experience learning from these people.”

Neil was also inspired by the world of pioneering Central Queensland horticulturalists like Anthelme Thozet, who fled France as a political refugee following the 1848 French revolution.

“Who would think that our mango industry, our sugar industry and our cotton industry were all established in an experimental garden at Kalka?” he said.

Neil has spread the word about Australian native plants at International Garden Festivals, even meeting Queen Elizabeth II at one event.

Her Majesty asked him about the macadamia nut shells that the Queensland garden display used as mulch.

“The International Garden Festival at Liverpool was a great eye opener to how plants can be used for environmental work – the festival site was an old World War I landfill and they used trees as a means of drawing up all the toxins,” he said.

“Little did I know that in 20, 30 years time, we’d be talking about using that exact process in regional Queensland to clean up our landfills.”

Neil says the best part of his column is the beautiful photographs of different plant varieties.

“You can write 1000 words but two or three pictures I think says more,” he said.

“It’s also the part of the column I find the most difficult, sometimes you’ll write the text easily, but coming up with the photos to match is more of a challenge.”

One of Neil’s most popular columns was about ‘Bonza purple’ plants, coinciding with the launch of low-budget airline Bonza last year.

Another favourite column was about National Tree Day, where former radio announcer Laurie Atlas spoke about a tree his grandfather planted, and how his family escaped the atrocities of the Nazis in the Second World War.

The column has also served a public education need, informing people of the dangers of fungal disease Myrtle Rust.

“I believe that’s why Rockhampton didn’t have the significant damage from Myrtle Rust that cities and communities to the south and to the north of us did.“

Even though he has a heavy workload as a councillor, Neil has no plans to end his column anytime soon.

“I usually set aside Sunday afternoon for ‘column time’,” he said.

“I like to go to walks through gardens – Kershaw Gardens, the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, CQUniversity… and quite often you’ll get a bit of motivation.“

After 27 years he tries not to repeat himself, but sometimes finds himself starting to copy a previous story without realising it.

“The content of the column has changed over the years as people’s attitudes have changed,” he said.

“In the early days when native plants were just starting to be developed, people had a ’native garden’ if they had a gumtree in the backyard and a bottlebrush in the front yard. And the real enthusiasts might have a wattle as well.”

Now Neil is proud to see Australian native plants, including the Mount Morgan Silver Wattle and his father’s Callistemon Rocky Rambler, grown all around the world.

His style of writing has also changed over the years,

“I was too technical at the start, trying to follow what Maureen wrote, and I think I lost a lot of people. Now I wrote in a less technical format, which I find I actually enjoy more.

“You can get into botanical arguments in small groups, but that’s not for the public. Gardening should be for everybody.”

Turn to Page 41 for Neil’s latest column.