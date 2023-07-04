Drought grants and loans to prepare

By Trish Bowman

Drought grants and loans

Drought declarations across Queensland hit a record low recently with less than 10 per cent of the state now drought declared.

There’s no doubt that the past 12 months have seen a majority of Queensland receive above-average rainfall, leading to a rejuvenation of the land and putting much-needed feed back into paddocks and rehydrating cropping country.

With full and partial drought declarations revoked from the Barcaldine, Longreach, Isaac and Whitsundays Regional Councils as well as the Boulia, McKinlay, Richmond, Livingstone and Winton Shire Councils it’s time for producers to start preparing for the next drought.

Manager for Disaster and Drought, Sheree Finney says that with these improved conditions, it’s time for producers to act now.

“You know what they say, there is no better time to prepare for the dry than when wet is abundant and so these favourable conditions make it the right time for producers to build the resilience of their primary production businesses and prepare for future droughts.”

QRIDA offers a suite of drought grants and loans to assist producers throughout the drought cycle,” Ms Finney said.

“Our Farm Management Grants, Drought Preparedness Grants and Drought Ready and Recovery Finance Loans can assist producers with seeking professional advice to complete their Farm Business Resilience Plan and to also fund development projects that will sustain their business against the impact of future droughts.

“It’s great to see producers taking advantage of these funding opportunities with more than 220 applications already approved.”

Producers still battling with drought conditions have the option to access Emergency

Disaster Assistance Loans or Drought Carry-on Finance Loans to help with working capital expenses, such as paying employee wages, paying creditors, paying rent and rates and buying goods for carrying on the business.

For more information on the drought support available visit QRIDA’s website at

qrida.qld.gov.au or contact QRIDA on 1800 623 946.