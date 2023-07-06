Dermatoscope donation for Alpha GP

The Alpha General Practice has a new diagnostic tool thanks to the generosity of the Alpha Hospital Auxiliary.

Barcaldine Multipurpose Health Service Acting Director of Medical Services Dr Welwyn Aw-Yong said the donated handheld dermatoscope would allow doctors holding clinics at the Alpha general practice to do routine skin cancer checks of patients.

“I would like to thank the members of the Alpha Hospital Auxiliary for their generous donation and their ongoing support of our health services here at Alpha,’’ Dr Aw-Yong said.

Alpha Hospital Auxiliary President Gail Peckett said the auxiliary was always pleased to support the hospital and general practice.

“Our auxiliary has been in existence for more than 40 years and we’ve done a lot of work for the hospital over the years,’’ she said.

“But we couldn’t have done it without the strong support our auxiliary receives from our community.’’

Mrs Peckett said the auxiliary raised funds through a variety of avenues, including cent sales, raffles, and donations from other organisations.

“Our next project now is to raise funds to purchase a bladder scanner, which I understand costs more than $7000,’’ she said.

Dr Aw-Yong said the dermatoscope donated by the auxiliary was a handheld instrument, a bit like a magnifying glass.

“It can magnify things by up to 10 times and allows a clinician to examine a person’s skin very closely,’’ he said.

“The dermatoscope is a gold-standard piece of examination equipment which allows detailed examination of skin lesions, mostly to pick up skin cancers but can be used for other things as well such as finding a very small foreign body or examining for signs of skin fungal infection.

“As we all know, Queensland has the highest rate of skin cancer in the world.

“More than 4180 people are estimated to be diagnosed with melanoma in Queensland every year and melanoma is the second most common cancer in men and women.

“In fact, melanoma is the most diagnosed cancer in young people but nearly all skin cancers can be successfully treated if found and treated early.

“The sooner a skin cancer is identified and treated, the better your chance of avoiding surgery or, in the case of a serious melanoma or other skin cancer, potential disfigurement or even death.

“So, the Alpha Hospital Auxiliary’s donation of this $3023 dermatoscope could potentially be lifesaving for some people.”

Dr Aw-Yong said their doctors already check for skin cancers as part of routine check-ups and having the dermatoscope available at Alpha will save them having to pack extra gear when they go to Alpha from Barcaldine for our regular clinics there.

“In addition to routine skin checks in our regular doctor clinics at Alpha, we will be doing two days of special skin checks, biopsies, and excisions on 15-16 August as part of our community health effort to push awareness for better skin care,” he said.

“I urge everyone to ensure they have regular annual skin checks, especially if you are over 65 years of age, or are a younger person with other risk factors for skin cancer.’’

Clinic appointments

15-16 August, special skin check clinics at Alpha. Book through the general practice on 4809 7002.