Opal festival boon for town

Michael Lloyd

A good crowd from all over Queensland and interstate descended on Winton for Opalfest 2023.

With Covid restricting these events over the past few years, it was good to see a turnout for this event.

Several opal events have closed down in the past couple of years leaving less opportunities for sellers to show their wares and buyers to peruse goods rarely seen in regular retailers.

Evelyn from Smart Opals, said numbers ok with more people turning up later in the day.

She said customers were still buying even through the tight economic climate.

Mayor Gavin Baskett was happy with another great event on a busy Winton calendar and thanked Alison Summerville, President of the Queensland Boulder Opal Association, for all her efforts in organising the event.

Ms Summerville said it was great to see the variety of stalls at the event and she was happy with the numbers attending.