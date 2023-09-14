It’s a Longreach legacy as Outback Pioneers work on salvaging the…Pride of our town

by Khrysti Balanay

With the Pride of the Murray sitting proudly on the banks of the Thompson River, work will soon begin to get her back to her former glory.

Owner of the 99-year-old boat and Outback Pioneers founder Richard Kinnon described the scene as emotional when she began to move towards the bank after being underwater for six months.

“You could almost hear her heartbeat and feel her presence,” he said.

“Once she was out, it was a huge relief, and I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.

“I felt in awe of the spirit of that boat, even when she was covered in mud and weeds.”

The operation to get the Pride of the Murray was thought to be a delicate process, but on the evening of Tuesday, 5 September, she began to move towards the bank after winch lines were attached and inflatables added to cushion the force of the lift.

“Having waited almost six months for the go-ahead and to make the preparations, the actual lift went more quickly than we expected,” Mr Kinnon said.

“We had scheduled for her to be out on Friday (8 September), but on Tuesday evening, when we gave a little tug to test the equipment, she started moving, and before we knew it, she was halfway out of the water.

“It was as if she was saying, ‘C’mon. Get me outta here’.

“That was half the job done, and on Wednesday, we pulled her the rest of the way and up onto the hard-stand on the bank.”

Thirty people were involved in the process with main salvagers Baldwin Boats from Mildura travelling to Longreach for the main operation.

The company were previously involved in the Pride of the Murray’s original lift into the Thompson River in June 2022 after Outback Pioneers purchased the vessel to expand its cruise offerings.

“We believed Baldwin Boats to be the best team for the job,” Mr Kinnon said.

“I want to say a huge thank you. They were working with an important piece of Australian riverboat heritage, and they cared about her as much as I did.

“Their experience, knowledge, professionalism, risk assessment and patient attention to every detail were reassuring to work with.

“Thank you to all the others involved, too. So many people have been involved in coordinating the operation, responding to requests and now helping clean the kilos of mud from every inch of her. Everyone has been amazing.”

To the people of Longreach, Mr Kinnon thanked the community for their support and encouragement through the tough times.

“This iconic paddle wheeler is your legacy, too,” he said.

“I am determined she will be restored to be an important tourism attraction for the town and to benefit the whole region.

“The number of people who love her around the country has helped attract more visitors to Longreach to see her. We really hope to have her restored for her centenary in 2024.”

At the time of print, investigations into the cause of the sinking are still ongoing, but in the meantime, Outback Pioneers are continuing fundraising efforts.

“We need to ask our mates for help to take on this massive task for a second time,” Mr Kinnon said.

“Initially, we just have a simple donation button on our Pride of the Murray website, but we are planning a bigger campaign and some lovely Pride of the Murray merchandise to help raise the $1.5 million we think we’ll need.”