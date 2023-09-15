Awards for SES Week

by Khrysti Balanay

From responding to flood emergencies to trekking through bushland on search and rescue operations, SES volunteers do whatever it takes to keep Queenslanders safe.

As part of SES Week celebrations, 9 to 17 September, Queensland’s volunteers in orange are being honoured for their outstanding efforts in helping their communities prepare and respond to emergencies.

Isisford SES Group deputy leader Patricia Hay, group leader Robert Hay, and Longreach SES Group and local controller Diesel Stenholm were awarded SES Week Certificates in Emerald on Sunday, 10 September.

Longreach’s Daniel Arthur was also awarded with a meritorious service medal.

“The award was for continued commitment in maintaining an SES operational presence and promotion of the SES within the Isisford community and the greater Central West region,” Patricia Hay said.

“It was certainly unexpected and humbling.

“We just go about and do what we have to do and don’t think twice about it.

“It’s very nice to be awarded something like that and for people to appreciate what we do.”

Mrs Hay said she had been part of the SES community for seven years after some encouragement from her husband, Robert.

“He was asked to be the group leader, so he got me into helping him out with the admin side of it,” she said.

“Then, a couple of years ago, I was promoted to being the deputy group leader.

“[One of my favourite parts about it] is when we go away for training, we get to meet and interact with a lot of people from other groups.

“It’s a good feeling to be able to help our community, like if a storm goes through, we are always here to help out, and we get good support from the Longreach group.”

To join the SES, visit www.qfes.qld.gov.au/careers-and-volunteering for more information.