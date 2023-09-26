The best gardens on display

by Khrysti Balanay

Budding green thumbs took out the secateurs and watering cans in preparation for the Longreach Regional Council ‘My Garden’ competition.

The winners were announced on Monday, 11 September, with Deborah Briskey taking the Best Town Garden.

“It was a great thrill to have all my hard work recognised,” she said.

“The judge came in and said, ‘You’ve got a very beautiful garden’.

“We have a garden club in Longreach, and they ran something similar two years ago, and our garden won it then, but I decided to enter into this one as well.”

When Ms Briskey moved to Longreach almost six years ago, she said the garden needed a lot of work.

“I started doing a little bit, and it was very therapeutic for me, then I could not stop,” she said.

“It was a real labour of love starting with not much. Now, everywhere you look, there is something different.

“The theme I’ve got in the garden is a Roman theme with columns and a lovely Grecian bird bath.

“I also have a gazebo at the end that is filled with a lot of greenery that attracts the birds.

“We get so many birds. They’re all chirping and happy.”

Ms Briskey said her best gardening tips to keep a healthy garden were to prune, fertilise and water.

“[My favourite flowers] are gardenias because of the scent,” she said.

“You open the house up, and it’s a lovely scent through the house.

“It also does not have thorns or prickles like bougainvillea, even though they look beautiful.”

The winners of the My Garden competition were:

Best Rural Garden – David & Clare Walker ‘Riverview’

Best Use of Native Plants – Muddy Duck Tourist Park

Best Corporate or Community Garden – Muddy Duck Tourist Park

Best Town Garden – Deborah Briskey

Best Flower Garden – Matt Neuendorf

Grand Champion: Best Overall Garden – Matt Neuendorf