Of spiders, magpies and mothers

by Joanne Robertson

I shared a meme the other day which noted what visitors to Australia were afraid of: spiders. And what Aussies were afraid of: magpies.

I dedicated it to my chick, who was attacked by a magpie in the playground at about three and has never forgotten.

Magpies are always regarded warily, but spiders? The chick doesn’t even flinch.

Where I come from, spiders aren’t as thick on the ground. You could dust once a week and not even come across a single spider.

That wasn’t the case when I moved to Longreach, where I discovered that daddy long legs in particular are a daily occurrence, no matter how diligently you dust.

As for redbacks, huntsmen and orb spiders, I’ve met my share over the years, particular the latter, which love the garden. And light switches. Or hoses.

Only when I feel the telltale tingle as I flick on a light or have one shoot out of the end of a hose over my hand do I flinch.

Even then, the reaction is milder than if I spot a magpie swooping. Even other birds give way when a maggie comes calling.

This morning, when I reached in the cupboard for a dish, I automatically did a spider check. The dish was pristine but, sure enough, there was a spider scrambling over the bottom when I flipped it over.

Without missing a beat, he ended up in the sink.

Which made me think how accustomed to spiders I’ve become over the years and reminded me how my mom wasn’t.

You know that disapproving frown a mother gives you, the one which speaks louder than words? My mom had the frown of all frowns, able to convey disapproval, disgust, and—if it was directed at one of her offspring—disappointment or disbelief. Sometimes both at once.

It was quite the frown, one of the things I oddly miss most about her.

Anyway, when my mom came out to visit me the first time, I was living in Longreach.

The morning of her arrival, before I headed off to work, I dusted every corner of the living area for daddy long legs.

I may have grown accustomed, but I knew what my mom’s reaction would be, since it was pretty much mine, back at the beginning of the year.

However, by the time I fetched her home from the airport after work, the daddy long legs had resumed residence in their respective corners.

Out came the frown.

I tried explaining how I’d dusted that morning, and that’s when disbelief was added to the other frown ingredients.

Of course, the next morning she busily shooed off all the spiders with a broom, glaring at me with disapproval the entire time.

Only to find them all back in place, when she returned from a day with Outback Aussie Tours.

I was forgiven, even though I hadn’t done anything wrong in the first place.

But you know what mothers are like.