News Work starts on new Longreach Hospital renal dialysis unit 01/02/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Pictured turning the sod for the Longreach Hospital's renal dialysis unit are, from left, Iningai elder Tony Weldon, CWHHS board chair Jane Williams, Longreach Regional Council Mayor Tony Rayner, and Quadric site manager Ivan Hilla. The first sod has been turned for a more than $10 million package of works at Longreach Hospital that will […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password