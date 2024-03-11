News Local news and local jobs at risk following Meta announcement 11/03/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Country Press Australia president Andrew Schreyer writes the decision by Meta that it will no longer negotiate deals with publishers once current agreements expire is a devastating blow for regional and local public interest journalism. Australia’s largest organisation of newspaper publishers has attacked the announcement by Meta that it will no longer negotiate deals with […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password