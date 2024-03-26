Wade Forster to headline Winton Way Out West Festival

Local boy Wade Forster will perform in front of his home crowd at the Winton Way Out West Festival. Mr Forster won the renowned Starmaker competition at the 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival. Picture: SUPPLIED

Winton cattle producer and local musician Wade Forster is gearing up to captivate audiences once again at the upcoming Winton […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.