News The History of the Hole In The Wall 29/03/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail The cafe attracted big crowds, which stayed until 3 and 4am after functions at the Shire Hall during Amateur Week race meetings. By Beth Britton, Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group Inc, proudly sponsored by Smith Bros., Longreach When a cafe called the Hole in the Wall opened in Longreach in 1932, the Longreach Leader proclaimed that “Sydney […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password