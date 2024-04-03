News Longreach swears in new council team 03/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Cr Nikki Gay, Cr Tracy Hatch, Cr Andrew Watts, Mayor Tony Rayner, Cr Leonie Nunn, Cr Tony Emslie and Cr Dale Bignell officially took their declaration of office for Longreach Regional Council on Thursday, 28 March. Longreach Regional Council has sworn in its latest group of councillors. Following the declaration of the election by the Electoral […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password