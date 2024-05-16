News $2.6 million commitment for new Barcaldine Ambulance Station 16/05/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail An artist's impression of the design for the new $2.6 million Barcaldine Ambulance Station, set to be completed in mid-2025. Picture: QUEENSLAND GOVERNMENT Gregor Mactaggart The new $2.6 million Barcaldine Ambulance Station is a step closer with designs finalised. Strategically located in the centre of […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password