Bunya pines are dying

The Bunya pines are being invaded by the P. multivora pathogen causing them to die, leaving skeleton trees in the Bunya Mountains. CONTRIBUTED: Bunya Mountains Community Association
Sarah Dimond/South Burnett Today

The Bunya pines are dying off, leaving behind ‘skeletons’ throughout the Bunya Mountain National Parks. These ancient trees which have […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.