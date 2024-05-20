News Bunya pines are dying 20/05/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail The Bunya pines are being invaded by the P. multivora pathogen causing them to die, leaving skeleton trees in the Bunya Mountains. CONTRIBUTED: Bunya Mountains Community Association Sarah Dimond/South Burnett Today The Bunya pines are dying off, leaving behind ‘skeletons’ throughout the Bunya Mountain National Parks. These ancient trees which have […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password