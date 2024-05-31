News ON THIS DAY: National Smile Day and Clint Eastwood’s birthday 31/05/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Clint Eastwood first gained fame as an iconic actor in classic Western films as A Fistful of Dollars and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and as Detective Harry Callahan in the Dirty Harry franchise. Picture: AAP. Wear your best smile to this party as we celebrate National Smile Day every year on May 31. Founded by […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password