News Fun on the Rollers 11/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Group dressed as Dutch Ballet Dancers at the 1949 Skating Carnival, from left: Jean Paton, Bill Hegarty, Moya McKeon, Elsdon Overs, Kath Hoolihan, Stan Emslie, Vallis Little, Fred Balderson, Mary Emslie, Colin Genninges. By Beth Britton, Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group Inc Roller skating was a popular activity in Longreach as early as 1892. The roller skating craze had hit the USA […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password