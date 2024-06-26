News On This Day: National Day of Joy 26/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor known for his role as Noah Flynn in the 2018 Netflix original movie The Kissing Booth. In 2019, he stared as Nate on HBO's Euphoria. Gaining critical acclaim in the 2023 films Priscilla and Saltburn. Photo: AAP. Celebrate National Day of Joy on the last Wednesday of June, which falls on June 26 this year. We want […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password