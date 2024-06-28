News Community Events Billboard 28/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Lions Bingo - Every Thursday night Fundraising to support individuals and groups in the community. The Thomson River Lions Club fundraise to support individuals, groups and school awards in the community. Since July 2023 the club has donated over $14000.00 into the community. Yayoi Kusama’s The Spirits of the Pumpkins Descended into the Heavens exhibition From 16 March to 22 September. Qantas Founders […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password