News On This Day: National apple turnover day 05/07/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Pauly D also known as DJ Pauly D, he became famous for his role on MTV's Jersey Shore, and later starred in The Pauly D Project. He'd later become the star of MTV's A Double Shot at Love along with his Jersey Shore co-star Vinny Guadagnino. Photo: AAP. The National Apple Turnover Day is on July 5. Apple turnovers are one of the most popular pie recipes out […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password