News On This Day: Fried chicken day 06/07/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Frida Kahlo was a Mexican painter associated with Surrealism and Magic Realism and best known for her 55 self-portraits. She was inspired by the indigenous Mexican culture and Mexican mythology. Photo: AAP. Fried chicken’s a greasy, deliciously indulgent comfort food enjoyed all over the world. But did you know that the ultimate […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password