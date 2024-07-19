News Community Events Billboard 19/07/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Cent Sale Barcaldine Cultural Association is hosting a cent sale on Saturday, 20 July. Featuring Lucky Door, great prizes, special draws and raffles! Time: 12pm with games starting at 1.30pm Cost: $5 includes afternoon tea and Cent Sale Tickets $1 per sheet Yayoi Kusama’s The Spirits of the Pumpkins Descended into the Heavens exhibition From now to 22 September. Qantas Founders Museum […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password