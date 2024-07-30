News On This Day: International Day of Friendship! 30/07/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Arnold Schwarzenegger is a Bodybuilder, actor, and politician who served as the governor of California from 2003 to 2011. His best known films include Conan the Barbarian, Predator, The Terminator series, and Total Recall. Photo: AAP. International Day of Friendship seeks to promote the role that friendship plays across all cultures. To mark this special day, […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password