News On This Day: National Woman Astronomers Day! 01/08/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Jason Momoa is an actor who became known to audiences as Khal Drogo in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. He portrays Aquaman in the DC film universe, debuting in the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, followed by Justice League. Photo: AAP. Unveiling cosmic mysteries, fearless minds navigate celestial realms, revealing the profound contributions of women in astronomy. While the field of […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password