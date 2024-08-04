News Coldest in years 04/08/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail CQ Today weather guru Mike Griffin predicts the low in the Tasman driving cold southerly air into CQ will move east, allowing the winds to turn more south-easterly and bring back the cloud on Sunday. This means the sub-10C temperatures overnight are finally tipped to return to double figures. (Supplied) Mike Griffin Everyone is talking about the cold. So, I started to hunt through the Rockhampton minimums for the last 20-25 years. […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password