News Nine new nurse graduates join Central West Health 11/08/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Seven members of the August nurse graduate intake (from left) Georgia Hay, Brooke Mahon, Megan Trace, Kasey Walker, Tallulah Higgins, Bevin Joseph, and Eleanor Pearce. (Supplied). Nine new nursing graduates have started work with Central West Hospital and Health Service this week (5 August) and undertook […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password