News On This Day: International Cosplay Day! 24/08/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Hideo Kojima is a video game designer known for being the founder of Kojima Productions. His most popular games include the Metal Gear series, Death Stranding, and Silent Hill. (AAP). Dressing up as beloved characters and stepping into fictional worlds for a day of fun and connection with like-minded enthusiasts. […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password