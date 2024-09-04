News On This Day: National Wildlife Day! 04/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Steve Irwin, Australian naturalist nicknamed The Crocodile Hunter who became popular through his work alongside dangerous animals on television. He tragically died after being stabbed by a stingray in a freak accident. (AAP) National Wildlife Day highlights the importance of protecting our planet’s diverse species. Celebrated on September 4 each year, it focuses […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password