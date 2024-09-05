News On This Day: National Cheese Pizza Day! 05/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Freddie Mercury, Flamboyant lead singer of the iconic rock group Queen, who was known for his remarkable vocal range. He wrote many of Queen's classic songs, such as "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "We Are the Champions." (AAP) When it comes to satisfying your pizza cravings, nothing hits the spot quite like a warm, gooey slice of cheesy […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password