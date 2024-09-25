News Council adopts new economic development charter 25/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Cr Nikki Gay, Cr Tracy Hatch, Cr Andrew Watts, Mayor Tony Rayner, Cr Leonie Nunn, Cr Tony Emslie and Cr Dale Bignell at their declaration of office for Longreach Regional Council on Thursday, 28 March. (File) Longreach Regional Council has adopted an Economic Development Charter aimed at encouraging growth and supporting local businesses. The Longreach Regional […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password