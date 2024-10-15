Fabulous festival in Longreach

Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington, Longreach Region Mayor Tony Rayner, LNP leader David Crisafulli and LNP candidate for Gregory Sean Dillon visit the Thomson River Festival Street Party at Longreach on Friday, 11 October. (Michael Lloyd)
By Longreach Regional Council Mayor Tony Rayner

Congratulations to the organisers of the Thomson River Festival, held last weekend. What a great event for the community, and […]

