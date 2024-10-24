News Street Party cancelled 24/10/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail This year's Longreach Lions Street Party will not go ahead, with the club looking at the possibility of an annual Christmas in July celebration moving forward. (File) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 378913 McKenzie Neal The Longreach Lions Club has announced that this year’s highly anticipated Street Party will not go ahead, citing challenges with […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password