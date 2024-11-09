News Community Events Billboard 09/11/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Dinky Bullen Memorial Christmas Lights Competition 2024! Let your creativity shine and bring joy to all this festive season! Light up our community and spread the Christmas spirit by decorating your house and yard for the 2024 Christmas Lights Competition! Cost: Free Location: Across Longreach WEEKLY Voices of Hope - Women’s Choir - Every Wednesday Voices of Hope is a senior ladies’ choir program designed […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password