Dreams finally realised with auction sale

Former Bundaberg Christian College student Maddie Davidson long-awaited auction debut, selling two Angus cross steers in support of the Dolly's Dream foundation at a local sale. (K Connors Photography: Supplied)
From Bundaberg Today

Since she was a young girl proudly leading the Bundaberg Christian College steers around the local showground, Maddie Davidson has […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.