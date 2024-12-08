Le-Anne welcomes opportunity to share experience in PNG

REIQ Fellow and REIQ trainer, Le-Anne Allan (second from right) was happy to share her experience and knowledge leading property management introduction training in Papua New Guinea. (Supplied)
By Angela Norval/Bundaberg Today

While 2024 may have already seen her proudly awarded an REIQ Fellowship and even sharing her love of Bargara with […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.