Hall’s history preserved

Kumbia and District Memorial School of Arts committee member Sandra Steffensen with Frahm Engineering owner Wade Frahm. (Julian Lehnert: 447834_09)
By Julian Lehnert/South Burnett Today

The century-old Kumbia Memorial Hall will stand for another hundred years, thanks to a locally-driven effort to replace its rotted […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.