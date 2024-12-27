News On This Day: Visit The Zoo Day! 27/12/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Timothée Chalamet is an actor who received an Academy Award nomination for his first leading role in the 2017 film Call Me by Your Name. He played prominent roles in Lady Bird, Hostiles, Beautiful Boy, and Little Women and Paul Atreides in Dune. (AAP) Fascinating creatures from around the world, each with its unique charm and quirks, transform a day into a captivating adventure. […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password