Adult Time, Adult Crime now law

Premier David Crisafulli (middle) flanked by victims of crime during a press conference after passing the Making Queensland Safer Laws on Thursday, December 12, 2024. (Jono Searle/AAP)
Gregor Mactaggart, Matthew Pearce and AAP

Adult Crime, Adult Time. The four-word slogan that dominated the State Election campaign and a decisive reason by David Crisafulli […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.