On This Day: National Hot Chocolate Day!

Justin Timberlake is a pop star and actor who first gained notoriety as a member of the boy band NSYNC. After the band broke up, he launched a solo career that has included the #1 singles "SexyBack" and "My Love." (AAP)

Made with creamy milk and yummy cocoa, this sugary sweet treat is delicious when enjoyed by itself, or can be […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.