‘Yes, Yes, Yes’: Jaymon stars in Australian Idol audition

Rockhampton's Jaymon Bob wowed the judges in his Australian Idol audition on Monday night after a heartfelt rendition of If Tomorrow Never Comes. (Channel 7)
Gregor Mactaggart

Rockhampton’s Jaymon Bob wowed the judges in the Australian Idol auditions broadcast nationally on Monday night. The 22-year-old received a […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.