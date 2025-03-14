News Representing our region 14/03/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Cr Nikki Gay, Cr Tracy Hatch, Cr Andrew Watts, Mayor Tony Rayner, Cr Leonie Nunn, Cr Tony Emslie and Cr Dale Bignell taking their declaration of office for Longreach Regional Council. One year later the team is working hard, with preparations well advanced for the 2025-26 annual budget. (File) By Longreach Mayor Tony Rayner The CEO and I are in Brisbane this week for the LGAQs Civic Leaders Summit. The summit brings together mayors, […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password